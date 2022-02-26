American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,918 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sunrun worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

