American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.71. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

