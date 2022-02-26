American International Group Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Penumbra worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $11,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

