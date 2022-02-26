American International Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 367.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 271,997 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,685 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

