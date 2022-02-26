American International Group Inc. Has $16.17 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,109,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of HP worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in HP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

