American International Group Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.48. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.36 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

