American International Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

