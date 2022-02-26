American International Group Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Toro worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

