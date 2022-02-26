American International Group Inc. Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,671,000 after buying an additional 191,906 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.44 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

