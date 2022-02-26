American International Group Inc. Has $19.54 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $473.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.65. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.