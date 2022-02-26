American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AECOM worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

