American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,932 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of American International Group worth $79,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

American International Group stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $63.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

