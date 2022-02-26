American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lear worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 156.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

LEA stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.