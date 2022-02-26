American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paylocity worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

