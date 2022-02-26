American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 58,709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 14.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

