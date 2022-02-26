American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.