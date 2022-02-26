American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

