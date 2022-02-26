American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 56,849 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

