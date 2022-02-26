American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $446.19 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.18 and a 200 day moving average of $640.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

