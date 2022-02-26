American International Group Inc. Sells 10,732 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

