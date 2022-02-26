American International Group Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.30 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

