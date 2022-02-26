American International Group Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 703,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,441,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.