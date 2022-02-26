American International Group Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

