American International Group Inc. Sells 2,094 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

