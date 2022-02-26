American International Group Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lennox International worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $264.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average is $306.34.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total value of $250,790.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

