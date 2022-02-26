American International Group Inc. Sells 2,704 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.