American International Group Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Hubbell worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

