American International Group Inc. Sells 40,740 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Progressive stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.