American International Group Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of CyrusOne worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 424,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

