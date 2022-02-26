American International Group Inc. Sells 438 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,612. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

