American International Group Inc. Sells 4,587 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $112.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

