American International Group Inc. Sells 47,514 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $11,502,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.