American International Group Inc. Sells 528 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

