American International Group Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $328.02 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

