American International Group Inc. Sells 7,667 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

