American International Group Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day moving average is $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

