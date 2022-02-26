American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
