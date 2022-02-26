American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
HUM opened at $432.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
