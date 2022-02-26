American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

