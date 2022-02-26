Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$221.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.