Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 996% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 105,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,498,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,921,000 after acquiring an additional 535,344 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

