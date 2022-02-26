AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of AMERISAFE worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.