AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,885 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

