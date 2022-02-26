AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of AMMO worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWW. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 253,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMMO by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

POWW opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

