Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.75. Adient reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. Adient has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

