Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 175,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,857. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 1,137,546 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.