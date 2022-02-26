Analysts Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 175,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,857. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 1,137,546 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

