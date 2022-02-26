Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to report $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 9.52.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.