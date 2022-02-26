Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

