Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

