Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The stock has a market cap of $359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

